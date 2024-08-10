The 19 refugees who were crammed into the hold of the van stopped in Nikitsch, which was sealed with garbage bags, had hardly any air left. The Afghan and 18 Syrians - including one woman - had panicked. They had torn open the vehicle door while driving at full speed on the highway in Hungary - and barely survived! The Syrians sought asylum in Austria. The mastermind of the illegal transport faces up to ten years in prison.