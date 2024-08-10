Illegal migration
A gang of smugglers from Harka (Hungary) sped away from the police on Friday. The handcuffs finally clicked in Mannersdorf.
A gang of smugglers set off the alarm on Friday morning. Shortly before the Minister of the Interior had reported on the migration situation in Nickelsdorf, two criminal vehicles from Harka in Hungary broke through the border near Neckenmarkt. The suspicious cars were noticed early on the B 62 between Horitschon and Lackendorf.
At full speed through villages
Patrol cars appeared shortly afterwards. While the perpetrators behind the wheel accelerated at full speed, a suspected accomplice fled on foot and ran across a field to a vineyard. The drivers thundered through the villages at speeds of up to 130 kilometers per hour. After many kilometers, the final stop was in Mannersdorf an der Rabnitz. Arrest!
"Human lives count for nothing"
The traffickers took full risk. They were traveling at hellish speed through the villages. "Human lives obviously count for nothing to these profit-hungry criminals," said horrified residents who witnessed the dramatic scenes of the large-scale operation from their garden. At the same time, a tugboat case from last Sunday was being investigated.
The 19 refugees who were crammed into the hold of the van stopped in Nikitsch, which was sealed with garbage bags, had hardly any air left. The Afghan and 18 Syrians - including one woman - had panicked. They had torn open the vehicle door while driving at full speed on the highway in Hungary - and barely survived! The Syrians sought asylum in Austria. The mastermind of the illegal transport faces up to ten years in prison.
Migrants in the field
Six of the eleven refugees who were picked up with the smuggler convoy on Friday next to the B 62 also applied for asylum. The Iraqis, Indians and Turks, including three children and three women, had hidden in a field of sunflowers.
