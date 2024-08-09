19 migrants earned smuggling boss €70,000

It is clear that the number of apprehensions is decreasing. According to state police director Martin Huber, 600 officers and soldiers are monitoring 400 kilometers of the border with Hungary. 10,731 refugees in the first half of 2023 compared to only 303 in the same period in 2024 - a drop of a remarkable 97 percent. "We were able to arrest 100 out of 289 smugglers in 2023 through video surveillance alone," said Huber.