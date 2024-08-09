Over 3000 visitors
Sniffer dogs and security at the Jehovah’s Congress in Graz
Over 3000 Jehovah's Witnesses are gathering in Graz until Sunday. With their summer congress, they want to defy the past attacks and "make the good news known". But how deep is the shock still? The "Krone" spoke to a couple who witnessed a bomb explosion.
Queues of people in Sunday dress form in front of the Graz exhibition hall on Friday morning. The reason: over 3000 Jehovah's Witnesses have arrived to gather for a congress - under strict security conditions. Specially trained followers of the faith are checking bags for dangerous objects such as knives or glass bottles. "It's like checking in at the airport. And there were also two sniffer dogs there at 7 a.m.," says Bernd Gsell, one of the organizers.
Shortly before the start at 9.30 a.m., the all-clear was given: "The bag checks worked really well. All the guests were well prepared and informed," says security officer Josef Lewenbauer. Nora and Niklas Parakenings also made it inside without any problems: "My fingernails are already itching to get started," says the 33-year-old.
In the bomber's sights
However, their anticipation is not entirely unclouded: just under a year ago, the two witnessed an attack on their religious community in Leibnitz - two more were to follow in Kalsdorf and Premstätten (see below). "I was on stage at the time of the explosion. We didn't think it was a bomb at first and carried on," says Niklas. On the same day, a second bomb detonated on a member's car on the way home.
"But the gospel helps us get through bad times," says Nora (30). Like everyone in the faith community, which was officially recognized in 2009, the couple base their lives on the Bible. Nora studies it every day before work, Niklas often reads it straight after his alarm clock. "Biblical principles such as love of neighbor are our priorities in life," says Niklas. Birthdays and Christmas are traditionally left out. However: "Most people are then surprised that we are also completely normal people," says Nora.
Recharge your batteries together
The summer congress is the "highlight of the year" for her. Under the title "Make the good news known", it is all about learning new things for them until Sunday. 44 short presentations and 60 multimedia contributions will take place - the public is explicitly invited to attend free of charge. It is not unusual for future spouses to get to know each other here. And there is even a large baptism pool, which is used on Saturday.
We organize gatherings to recharge our batteries. Especially in times like these.
Nora Parakenings
People seem to have gotten used to the police at the gates. For tactical reasons, police spokesman Fritz Grundnig does not want to disclose how many personnel have been deployed for the event: "A risk analysis has been carried out and a corresponding deployment plan drawn up." However, police protection, video cameras and stewarding services did not hold back the 70-member strong community in Leibnitz even immediately after the attack: "We organize gatherings to recharge our batteries. Especially in times like these," says Nora.
Seit über 100 Jahren gibt es die Gemeinschaft der Zeugen Jehovas in Graz. Nachdem sie im Zweiten Weltkrieg verfolgt worden waren, organisierten sich die Anhänger neu. Die Zahl der Mitglieder wuchs seither in der Steiermark auf 2874 (Stand Januar 2024) an, seit 1952 werden jährlich Kongresse in Graz abgehalten.
Im August 2023 dann der Schock: Während einer Versammlung im Königsreichsaal in Leibnitz detonierten zwei Autobomben. Wie durch ein Wunder wurde dabei niemand verletzt. Monate später, Ende März dieses Jahres, fand man erneut eine Paketbombe bei den Zeugen Jehovas in Kalsdorf.
Doch die Polizei tappte weiter im Dunkeln über einen möglichen Täter. Und so ging Anfang Mai 2024 erneut ein Auto eines Mitglieds in Flammen auf. Noch im selben Monat kam es zu einem Großeinsatz in der Grazer Innenstadt – wie sich später herausstellte, hatte der Täter eine weitere Bombe am Auto seiner Ex-Frau angebracht.
Darin lag wohl auch das Motiv des Bombers: Als man den mutmaßlichen Täter fasste, gab dieser an, seine Ex-Frau wegen eines Unterhaltsstreits töten haben zu wollen. Der 55-jährige Steirer war IT-Techniker und hatte mit ihr zwei Kinder. Er war selbst lange Zeuge Jehovas und zeigte sich zu den Anschlägen geständig. Die polizeilichen Ermittlungen sind nun abgeschlossen. Eine Anklage wegen Mordversuchs und Brandstiftung steht bevor.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.