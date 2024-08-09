Jenner ex went berserk
Travis Scott arrested after brawl in Paris
Rapper Travis Scott has been arrested for a brawl on the fringes of his visit to the Olympic Games in Paris.
As the Paris public prosecutor's office explained on Friday, the 33-year-old had allegedly attacked a security guard at the centrally located luxury hotel George V - who in turn had intervened to break up a fight between Scott and his bodyguard. The police were called to the hotel early on Friday morning.
Public prosecutor's office investigating
The police are investigating the incident, the public prosecutor's office added. The authority did not initially say whether Scott was still in police custody.
On Thursday, Travis Scott let his approximately 57 million followers on Instagram know that he was in Bercy, where the games of the Olympic basketball tournament were taking place. On Thursday, the USA played Serbia in the semi-finals there. According to his posts, Scott was later at a party in a nightclub.
Arrested once before
Travis Scott is a prominent figure in the US rap scene. He has released four albums since 2015. He used to be in a relationship with Kylie Jenner, with whom he has two children.
In June, he was arrested following a dispute in the port of the US coastal city of Miami. At the time, he was accused of trespassing and disturbing the peace under the influence of alcohol.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
