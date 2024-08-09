Vorteilswelt
Investigation ended

Fatal avalanche: No charges against four mountain guides!

Nachrichten
09.08.2024 10:34

Following a fatal avalanche in Vent in the Tyrolean Ötztal in spring, which left three ski tourers dead, the investigation against four mountain guides has now been closed. This was confirmed by the Innsbruck public prosecutor's office to the "Krone" newspaper on Friday. They are "not to be blamed", it said. 

"The investigation was closed. According to the alpine technical expert, the suitability, preparation and communication of those responsible can be assessed as very good and extremely careful from a management point of view," said Hansjörg Mayr, spokesman for the public prosecutor's office.

Zitat Icon

The local mountain guides were unable to recognize this causal chain.

(Bild: Christof Birbaumer)

Hansjörg Mayr, Sprecher der Staatsanwaltschaft

Bild: Christof Birbaumer

"An avalanche was not to be expected"
A "harmless, superficial loose snow avalanche" caused a wet slab avalanche to tear through to the ground. "The local mountain guides were unable to recognize this causal chain," Mayr continued. The avalanche was not to be expected. "The mountain guides are therefore not to be blamed," the StA spokesperson continued.

"Avalanche on hiking trail, ten people buried" - this was the first report from the Tyrol control center on 11 April shortly before 11 am. "When I found out that the accident had happened on the way to the Martin-Busch-Hütte, it was clear that an avalanche would go down to the valley floor," said Max Riml, head of operations at Sölden Mountain Rescue, in an interview with "Krone" after the accident.

Three Dutchmen died
The operation was extremely challenging - especially as the avalanche situation was still very dangerous. At times, the operation even had to be interrupted for safety reasons. In the end, the avalanche during the guided tour claimed three lives. They were men aged 33, 35 and 60 from the Netherlands.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hubert Rauth
Hubert Rauth
Peter Freiberger
Peter Freiberger
