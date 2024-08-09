Fatal avalanche: No charges against four mountain guides!

"Avalanche on hiking trail, ten people buried" - this was the first report from the Tyrol control center on 11 April shortly before 11 am. "When I found out that the accident had happened on the way to the Martin-Busch-Hütte, it was clear that an avalanche would go down to the valley floor," said Max Riml, head of operations at Sölden Mountain Rescue, in an interview with "Krone" after the accident.