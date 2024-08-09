Grandson (9) and grandparents die in horror crash

At around 4.15 pm, a 76-year-old man was driving with his 75-year-old wife and a 9-year-old child in the back seat on Rickenstrasse from Wattwil towards Ricken. Behind them was a 49-year-old woman driving her Mercedes. In a slight right-hand bend in the Vorderer Hummelwald area, the Audi crossed the center line for reasons as yet unknown, according to the police. At the same time, a 68-year-old man was driving a Postbus, which was being used as a rail replacement service, in the opposite direction. This resulted in a head-on collision between the Audi and the Postbus. The force of the collision caused the car to be thrown back into its lane, where it collided head-on with the Mercedes.