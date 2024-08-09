Ukrainian offensive
People flee: Massive explosions in Russia
In the course of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, both sides accused each other of mutual attacks on Friday night. Ukrainian troops are said to have succeeded in causing massive explosions far behind enemy lines.
In the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, four people were killed and eleven injured by Russian artillery fire on Thursday, a regional governor said. The Russian authorities reported a heavy Ukrainian drone attack on the Lipetsk region in south-western Russia, around 200 kilometers from the border.
The governor of the Donetsk region, Vadym Filashkin, stated that two people had been killed in a residential area of the town of Kostyantynivka west of Bakhmut, and two other residents a little southwest in Selidove. The parts of the region controlled by Ukraine are regularly under Russian fire.
A total of twenty multi-storey residential buildings and six administrative buildings were damaged, according to Filashkin.
Massive explosions in Lipetsk
Meanwhile, massive explosions occurred after a Ukrainian drone attack on a military airfield near Lipetsk. Governor Igor Artamonov announced on Telegram that a state of emergency had been declared around the city to deal with the consequences of the explosions. He had previously claimed to ignore calls on online networks to leave Lipetsk. These had been spread "by the enemy" in order to "sow panic".
Videos are said to show the detonations:
Four villages around the military airport were evacuated. According to the news agencies Tass and Ria Novosti, a fire broke out at the military airport. According to preliminary information, six people were injured in the attack, Artamonov added.
Public transport was halted in Lipetsk and the surrounding area. There were power cuts due to damage to a power plant. Six people were injured as a result of the attacks. The military airport is a good 280 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.
Flight movements in Kursk region
An air alert was also triggered in the neighboring regions of Kursk, Bryansk, Belgorod and Voronezh. According to the authorities, over 70 drones were intercepted. A further four missiles were also fired over Kursk. Fighting between Ukrainian and Russian troops is taking place in the area on the border with Ukraine. Since an attack on Tuesday, Ukrainian troops are said to be in control of several Russian towns near the border.
A large-scale exodus has apparently begun in the region:
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has indirectly mentioned the attacks on Russian territory for the first time. In his daily statement on Thursday evening, he declared: "Russia brought the war to our country and should feel what it has done."
Ukrainian attacks were also recorded on the annexed Ukrainian Black Sea peninsula of Crimea. Three Ukrainian drones and a "Neptune" missile were shot down over the sea off the port city of Sevastopol, according to the governor of the city, Mikhail Rasvoshaev, who was appointed by Moscow. Three naval drones were also destroyed. No damage was reported for the time being.
In its defensive campaign against a Russian invasion, Ukraine has repeatedly attacked targets in the Russian hinterland.
Ukrainian offensive shows effect
The city of Lipetsk is located around 330 kilometers from the Ukrainian border with the Russian region of Kursk. According to the Russian army, pro-Ukrainian forces have been carrying out an offensive there for several days with around 1,000 soldiers and more than two dozen armored vehicles and tanks.
Heavy explosions and fires are also said to have occurred during the night in the Russian town of Rylsk in the Kursk region, as the Ukrainian news portal "Kyiv Independent" reported, citing pro-Russian Telegram channels. The cause of the explosions is still unclear.
The information provided by the Russian and Ukrainian authorities could not be independently confirmed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.