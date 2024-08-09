People flee: Massive explosions in Russia

Flight movements in Kursk region

An air alert was also triggered in the neighboring regions of Kursk, Bryansk, Belgorod and Voronezh. According to the authorities, over 70 drones were intercepted. A further four missiles were also fired over Kursk. Fighting between Ukrainian and Russian troops is taking place in the area on the border with Ukraine. Since an attack on Tuesday, Ukrainian troops are said to be in control of several Russian towns near the border.