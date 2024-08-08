Allegedly stole from him
Own mom calls on Olympic champion to separate
The Yulo family is on the rocks! As the mother of double Olympic champion Carlos Edriel Yulo is said not to be a fan of his girlfriend, she is now said to have broken up with her own son.
Yulo, who won two gold medals in Paris, is in a relationship with influencer Chloe Anjeleigh San Jose, who, like Yulo, was born in the Philippines but grew up in Australia. A fact that the 24-year-old's mother doesn't like at all, which is why she is said to have put contact with her son on hold. It is also said that she was not rooting for Yulo at the games, but for a Japanese competitor.
Yulo with his girlfriend Chloe Anjeleigh San Jose:
"Money taken away"
However, it only got really bizarre with a TikTok video in which the gymnast accuses his mother of stealing from him. "My mother had access to my accounts and my monthly allowances for the sport. When I finally got control of my accounts, I found out that she had been taking money out. I have statements showing all of her withdrawals," said Yulo.
Angelica Poquiz Yulo vehemently denies these allegations: "The money was given to me. As a mother, I was worried that my child might have financial worries in the future. So I invested it under my name." Either way, the Filipino will hardly be celebrating his two gold medals with his immediate family ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
