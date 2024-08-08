After the advance on Kursk
Ukraine: “Russia should feel what it has done”
Following the Ukrainian army's advance in the western Russian region of Kursk, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has declared that Russia must feel the consequences of the war it has unleashed. Russia had brought the war upon Ukraine, now it should "feel what it has done", said the head of state on Thursday evening.
However, Zelensky did not directly mention the advance of Ukrainian troops in Kursk.
The Ukrainian army's advance, which began on Tuesday, was also not commented on by other Ukrainian authorities. According to information from Moscow, "up to a thousand" Ukrainian soldiers as well as dozens of tanks and armored vehicles are involved.
The US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) announced that the Ukrainian forces had "demonstrably advanced up to ten kilometers" on Russian territory.
Thousands of people were evacuated on both sides of the border. Selenskyj said that he had received three reports from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky; the military's actions were "efficient" and "exactly what the country needs now".
Some observers assume that the Ukrainian army's unprecedented advance in Kursk was aimed at occupying Russian territory in order to gain a better position in subsequent peace negotiations.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
