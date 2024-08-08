Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

After the advance on Kursk

Ukraine: “Russia should feel what it has done”

Nachrichten
08.08.2024 20:07

Following the Ukrainian army's advance in the western Russian region of Kursk, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has declared that Russia must feel the consequences of the war it has unleashed. Russia had brought the war upon Ukraine, now it should "feel what it has done", said the head of state on Thursday evening. 

comment0 Kommentare

However, Zelensky did not directly mention the advance of Ukrainian troops in Kursk.

The Ukrainian army's advance, which began on Tuesday, was also not commented on by other Ukrainian authorities. According to information from Moscow, "up to a thousand" Ukrainian soldiers as well as dozens of tanks and armored vehicles are involved.

(Bild: AFP)
(Bild: AFP)

The US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) announced that the Ukrainian forces had "demonstrably advanced up to ten kilometers" on Russian territory.

Thousands of people were evacuated on both sides of the border. Selenskyj said that he had received three reports from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky; the military's actions were "efficient" and "exactly what the country needs now".

Some observers assume that the Ukrainian army's unprecedented advance in Kursk was aimed at occupying Russian territory in order to gain a better position in subsequent peace negotiations.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf