"Case closed"
Automatically saved draft
The ex-employee of the Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team, who was at the center of the allegations against team boss Christian Horner, has failed in her appeal against the outcome of the internal investigation into the case.
This was announced by Red Bull GmbH on Thursday. Horner is said to have behaved inappropriately towards her on several occasions. The woman had been suspended in March and had lodged an appeal after Horner had been exonerated by a lawyer.
However, another independent lawyer also came to the conclusion that the appeal was unfounded. Red Bull accepts this conclusion, the company explained. The internal process is now complete. Horner, who has been married to "Spice Girls" singer Geri Halliwell since 2015, has always denied the allegations.
Allegations made big waves
"The complainant exercised her right to appeal and the appeal was conducted by another independent lawyer. All stages of the appeal process have now been completed, with the final outcome that the appeal will not be upheld," Red Bull announced.
On February 5, Red Bull made the allegations of Horner's former assistant public, after the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf had first reported on them. The woman is also said to have lodged a complaint with the FIA and contacted the FIA Ethics Commission.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.