Nachrichten
08.08.2024 19:40

The ex-employee of the Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team, who was at the center of the allegations against team boss Christian Horner, has failed in her appeal against the outcome of the internal investigation into the case.

This was announced by Red Bull GmbH on Thursday. Horner is said to have behaved inappropriately towards her on several occasions. The woman had been suspended in March and had lodged an appeal after Horner had been exonerated by a lawyer.

However, another independent lawyer also came to the conclusion that the appeal was unfounded. Red Bull accepts this conclusion, the company explained. The internal process is now complete. Horner, who has been married to "Spice Girls" singer Geri Halliwell since 2015, has always denied the allegations.

Allegations made big waves
"The complainant exercised her right to appeal and the appeal was conducted by another independent lawyer. All stages of the appeal process have now been completed, with the final outcome that the appeal will not be upheld," Red Bull announced.

On February 5, Red Bull made the allegations of Horner's former assistant public, after the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf had first reported on them. The woman is also said to have lodged a complaint with the FIA and contacted the FIA Ethics Commission.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

