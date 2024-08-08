Olympic Games
Golf: Spitz makes up places, Schober loses ground
Emma Spitz moved up 14 places to 22nd on the second round of the Olympic golf tournament in Paris. The Lower Austrian managed a two-under-par round of 70 on Thursday and now has a total of 145 strokes (1 over par).
Sarah Schober from Styria played a 73 at Le Golf National near Versailles and retained 36th place (148 strokes). Switzerland's Morgane Metraux took the lead with a 66 and a total of 136 (8 under par).
Spitz made two birdies in the early stages. She then eased off a little with two bogeys, only to manage two stroke gains on the last two holes. "I just got in a bit better, with two birdies on the first three holes. They helped me to gain more confidence. Then unfortunately my putter let me down for a few holes, luckily I managed two birdies on the 17th and 18th, which was a great finish," said Spitz and hopes to continue on Friday. "If I play like I did today, something good can still come out of it." Six shots off third place.
Defending champion makes a mistake
A double bogey on the penultimate hole cost Schober a better placing. Before that, the 32-year-old had won three strokes and made two bogeys. In the battle for the medals, local hero Celine Boutier suffered a setback with a 76 and a drop from first to sixth place, as did world number one Nelly Korda.
The defending champion from the USA was making excellent progress on Thursday until she needed seven strokes on the 16th hole - a par-3 hole. Korda is therefore twelfth instead of top 3 (142 strokes).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
