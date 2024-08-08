Golf: Spitz makes up places, Schober loses ground

Spitz made two birdies in the early stages. She then eased off a little with two bogeys, only to manage two stroke gains on the last two holes. "I just got in a bit better, with two birdies on the first three holes. They helped me to gain more confidence. Then unfortunately my putter let me down for a few holes, luckily I managed two birdies on the 17th and 18th, which was a great finish," said Spitz and hopes to continue on Friday. "If I play like I did today, something good can still come out of it." Six shots off third place.