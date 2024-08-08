Vorteilswelt
Olympic Games

Golf: Spitz makes up places, Schober loses ground

Nachrichten
08.08.2024 18:41

Emma Spitz moved up 14 places to 22nd on the second round of the Olympic golf tournament in Paris. The Lower Austrian managed a two-under-par round of 70 on Thursday and now has a total of 145 strokes (1 over par). 

Sarah Schober from Styria played a 73 at Le Golf National near Versailles and retained 36th place (148 strokes). Switzerland's Morgane Metraux took the lead with a 66 and a total of 136 (8 under par).

Spitz made two birdies in the early stages. She then eased off a little with two bogeys, only to manage two stroke gains on the last two holes. "I just got in a bit better, with two birdies on the first three holes. They helped me to gain more confidence. Then unfortunately my putter let me down for a few holes, luckily I managed two birdies on the 17th and 18th, which was a great finish," said Spitz and hopes to continue on Friday. "If I play like I did today, something good can still come out of it." Six shots off third place.

Defending champion makes a mistake
A double bogey on the penultimate hole cost Schober a better placing. Before that, the 32-year-old had won three strokes and made two bogeys. In the battle for the medals, local hero Celine Boutier suffered a setback with a 76 and a drop from first to sixth place, as did world number one Nelly Korda.

Sarah Schober (Bild: GEPA)
Sarah Schober
(Bild: GEPA)

The defending champion from the USA was making excellent progress on Thursday until she needed seven strokes on the 16th hole - a par-3 hole. Korda is therefore twelfth instead of top 3 (142 strokes).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

