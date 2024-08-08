New prime minister celebrates:
“Second independence for Bangladesh”
The protest movement in Bangladesh had repeatedly brought him into play as prime minister. Now, after the fall of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Nobel Peace Prize winner Mohammad Yunus is actually taking over as head of government in the South Asian country.
The 84-year-old inventor of microcredit was sworn in as head of the interim government on Thursday and is to remain in power until new elections are held. The restoration of law and order in the South Asian country, which has been marked by weeks of mass protests, is now the most important task, said Yunus.
"We cannot take a step forward if the law and order situation is not restored," he said on his arrival at the airport in Dhaka. "Today is a glorious day". Bangladesh had experienced a "new day of victory" and gained a "second independence".
Yunus: "Let's make the most of our victory"
The Nobel Prize winner went on to call on people to have faith in him and to stop their violence against "everyone, everywhere in the country". "Let us make the most of our new victory," he said in a statement before his return. "Our youth are ready to take this leadership and create a new world."
Why the people turned against Hasina
Former Prime Minister Hasina fled the country by military helicopter on Monday after weeks of mass protests and deadly clashes between protesters and security forces. According to local media, more than 300 people died in the protests. Originally, the demonstrators had taken to the streets against a quota system for the allocation of public sector jobs, which they believed favored Hasina's supporters. Gradually, the resignation of the head of government, who has been in office since 2009, became the goal of the protest movement, which was joined by more and more people from all walks of life.
