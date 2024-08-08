“Second independence for Bangladesh”

Why the people turned against Hasina

Former Prime Minister Hasina fled the country by military helicopter on Monday after weeks of mass protests and deadly clashes between protesters and security forces. According to local media, more than 300 people died in the protests. Originally, the demonstrators had taken to the streets against a quota system for the allocation of public sector jobs, which they believed favored Hasina's supporters. Gradually, the resignation of the head of government, who has been in office since 2009, became the goal of the protest movement, which was joined by more and more people from all walks of life.