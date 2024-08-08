Vorteilswelt
Andy Wolf Eyewear

Styrians provide superstars with a clear view

Nachrichten
08.08.2024 20:00

Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Beyoncé like to wear hip glasses from Styria - Andy Wolf Eyewear made it into the German magazine "Bunte".

comment0 Kommentare

Making it into the popular German magazine "Bunte" is quite an accolade - not to mention the advertising factor when it also says: "Our favorite accessory". Andreas Pirkheim and Wolfgang Scheucher have done it again with their Styrian company Andy Wolf Eyewear, which recently featured prominently on the front pages. Once again, a real superstar was wearing one of their creations on his nose.

They are Andy Wolf: Andreas "Andy" Pirkheim and Wolfgang "Wolf" Scheucher (Bild: Andy Wolf)
They are Andy Wolf: Andreas "Andy" Pirkheim and Wolfgang "Wolf" Scheucher
(Bild: Andy Wolf)

It is Rita Ora who looks red with her new "Ash" in signal color. And with it, the singer joins the ranks of world stars: Beyoncé, Benedict Cumberbatch, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Gigi Hadid, Hugh Grant, Elton John. ... .

But how do the VIPs come across the fine label, which produces high-quality products from Hartberg (also in France, but not in China), doesn't even have its own store, but supplies 3,000 opticians in 69 countries?

"Because we do a good job," says Wolfgang Scheucher proudly. But the key to success is also the stylists of the stars, many of whom apparently have a crush on Andy Wolf. But the glasses are also hyped by non-celebrities, with the round, large metal glasses leading the ranking of the most popular models.

Anniversary collaboration with a global star

And the bosses announce: For the 20th anniversary in two years' time, a "very big world star" will be making big eyes behind their glasses. It will be exciting. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christa Blümel
Christa Blümel
