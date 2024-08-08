“Thank God tragedy could be prevented”

High praise for the newly founded Office for the Protection of the Constitution

On Thursday afternoon, Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP), who had interrupted his vacation, also spoke out. "Thank God a tragedy could be prevented", emphasized the head of government and thanked all the authorities involved who, in cooperation with "foreign partners", were able to prevent this plan, which would have had "unimaginable dimensions", from succeeding. In this context, Nehammer explicitly mentioned the Directorate for State Protection and Intelligence Service, which was founded in 2021 - and thus struck the same chord as Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP), who, as a small side blow to the FPÖ, said: "I don't even want to imagine what could have happened if the old BVT (the former Federal Office for State Protection and Counterterrorism), which was smashed by my predecessor (meaning Kickl), had now been in charge."