PlusCity and train station: McDonalds operator goes bankrupt

The company was founded in 2012 and originally operated two McDonalds restaurants as franchises, one at Linz Central Station and the other in Plus-City in Pasching. Initially, there was talk that bankruptcy proceedings had been opened for both branches, but the trade adjustment for Plus-City 2021 is said to have already been filed and the business license in Vienna was obtained at the same time, as Sonja Kierer from KSV1870 reports. According to her, it is not known which restaurants were now operated, as the McDonald's restaurants Plus-City and Bahnhofplatz Linz were transferred to McDonald's Franchise GmbH on November 11, 2021.