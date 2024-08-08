Bankruptcy proceedings
PlusCity and train station: McDonalds operator goes bankrupt
Bankruptcy proceedings have been opened at the Linz Regional Court for the company of a franchisee of the McDonalds fast food chain. The operator is currently said to be in Canada and the branch at Linz Central Station is affected.
The company was founded in 2012 and originally operated two McDonalds restaurants as franchises, one at Linz Central Station and the other in Plus-City in Pasching. Initially, there was talk that bankruptcy proceedings had been opened for both branches, but the trade adjustment for Plus-City 2021 is said to have already been filed and the business license in Vienna was obtained at the same time, as Sonja Kierer from KSV1870 reports. According to her, it is not known which restaurants were now operated, as the McDonald's restaurants Plus-City and Bahnhofplatz Linz were transferred to McDonald's Franchise GmbH on November 11, 2021.
Liabilities: around 392,500.00 in arrears to the petitioning creditor.
The petitioning creditor has promised an advance on costs for the opening of bankruptcy proceedings, as the debtor is apparently in Canada, as can be seen in the opening edict.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
