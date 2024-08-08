Make-up sworn off
Pamela Anderson: Natural look brings new fans
She's not sure whether she should feel flattered or not. Because Pamela Anderson now even has ex-haters who are coming out as new fans. Since she swore off make-up in June 2023, she has received more praise from other women than ever before.
In a story in "Better Homes & Gardens" magazine, she revealed: "I often get stopped on the street and get told: 'I didn't like you before, but now I do.' I hope there's a compliment hidden in that sentence!"
"No more desire"
The former "Baywatch" mermaid originally thought that "no one would even notice" that she was suddenly out and about without make-up. It wasn't even a deliberate campaign for natural ageing - as she was accused of: "It was just a silly reason. I no longer felt like spending three hours a day in the make-up chair."
But after her move from Hollywood to remote Vancouver Island, where she spent her childhood, going without make-up on her face suddenly became more for her: "I felt like that little, freckled girl again."
"Was that cartoon character"
The former Playmate insists that she "never aimed for perfection" when it came to her appearance before her breakthrough. Which is why she "took off her mask" after retiring from Hollywood and "opened up a whole new world" for her.
What does she think when she sees old glamor photos of herself? "I see this cartoon character that I created myself. It was really fun back then, but I'm not the same person anymore!"
Cookbook is coming
Instead of being in the spotlight, Anderson now prefers to be in her garden or in the kitchen. She loves to cook and wants to share her favorite recipes with the world from October. That's when her new cookbook "I Love You" comes onto the market. And her purely plant-based delicacies come - according to the title - from the bottom of her heart.
Pam has put together 80 delicious dishes on 288 pages. Some of them are family recipes that she gave to her sons Brandon and Dylan on recipe cards when they moved in with their girlfriends.
