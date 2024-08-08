Bulls satisfied
It was only “wild as a bird” at the start
In the home match against Twente Enschede, Salzburg showed a very mature performance over long stretches and deservedly won 2:1 in the end. Nevertheless, it was once again clear that the Bulls have problems in defense time and again.
The first duel between two pressing machines went to Salzburg. Austria's runners-up beat Twente 2:1 at home to put themselves in a very good position for the second leg of the third qualifying round for the Champions League.
"The most important thing is that we won the game," said head coach Pep Lijnders. "That was what we wanted." The goal conceded from a free-kick in the 90th minute was nevertheless annoying. "That hurts a bit," said goalkeeper Janis Blaswich. The ball flew sharply into his corner. How did he perceive the situation? "We had everything under control and allowed little to nothing," said the German, "but our vision was a bit obscured."
The fact that they only conceded one goal in the end was thanks to the German goalkeeper, who made two strong saves in the early stages. "It was wild, but we stayed calm," said defender Sammy Baidoo, describing the first few minutes. He and his teammates were disorganized and allowed themselves to be taken by surprise by their opponents. The Mozartstädter's defense did not always look solid in the 3:2 win at GAK in the Bundesliga. Kjaergaard, man of the match with two goals against Twente, does not want to blame this solely on the defense. As a team, the Dane emphasized that this must be rectified. "We don't just defend with four players, but with all eleven. We'll try to do better in the next game."
The Salzburg team did not want to be favorites for the second leg. "We have to take our chances and have the necessary intensity," explained Baidoo. Ex-Holland international Blaswich, who spent four years with Heracles Almelo, knows that the trip to Enschede will not be an easy one.
"The stadium will be full"
"The atmosphere will be good, the stadium will be full," said the captain, who has made three appearances at "De Grolsch Veste", Twente's home ground. Lijnders knows that an enormous challenge awaits his team. But the 41-year-old also says: "You have to earn the right to go through to the next round."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.