It was only “wild as a bird” at the start

The fact that they only conceded one goal in the end was thanks to the German goalkeeper, who made two strong saves in the early stages. "It was wild, but we stayed calm," said defender Sammy Baidoo, describing the first few minutes. He and his teammates were disorganized and allowed themselves to be taken by surprise by their opponents. The Mozartstädter's defense did not always look solid in the 3:2 win at GAK in the Bundesliga. Kjaergaard, man of the match with two goals against Twente, does not want to blame this solely on the defense. As a team, the Dane emphasized that this must be rectified. "We don't just defend with four players, but with all eleven. We'll try to do better in the next game."