Why wasps are on the rampage this year

Mild spring favored population

Why are there so many wasps around this year? Melanie Saxinger, biologist at Linz Zoo, explains it like this: "Queens start laying their first eggs in spring. There are often still cold periods, which causes some to die off. However, this year's mild spring meant that the majority of the nests remained intact." This is why the wasp colonies are larger this year. "But there are always summers like this," says Saxinger.