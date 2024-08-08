Experts explain
Why wasps are on the rampage this year
Emergency doctors are in constant use this summer because of insect bites. The reason for the high number of wasps was the very mild spring last year. Biologically, however, these small animals are not just pests, but actually useful. They eat flies and serve as a food source for birds themselves.
Emergency doctors are under constant stress: as reported, they have already had to respond to insect bites 366 times this season. Allergic reactions can cause life-threatening swelling of the airways. The number of patients in hospitals is also rising due to such cases; in the Salzkammergut clinics, for example, treatments for insect bites have more than doubled compared to the previous summer, from 82 to 215.
Mild spring favored population
Why are there so many wasps around this year? Melanie Saxinger, biologist at Linz Zoo, explains it like this: "Queens start laying their first eggs in spring. There are often still cold periods, which causes some to die off. However, this year's mild spring meant that the majority of the nests remained intact." This is why the wasp colonies are larger this year. "But there are always summers like this," says Saxinger.
Protein for rearing young
There is also an explanation for the fact that wasps are particularly persistent around our barbecue plates in summer: "They normally feed on plants, they only need the protein-rich food to raise their young. That's why they often go for meals with meat. This will decrease again in the fall," says Saxinger.
Wasps and hornets are strictly protected and it is forbidden to kill them for no reason. However, if there is imminent danger, it is justified to remove the animals.
Melanie Saxinger (33), Biologin im Zoo Linz
Generally speaking, wasps peak in midsummer, so the particularly agonizing time will soon be over. Although annoying for humans and dangerous in the case of allergies, wasps are useful for nature, as the biologist emphasizes: "They eat flies and mosquitoes and also serve as food themselves, for example for the honey buzzard. And they are important for utilizing carrion. When a mouse dies, for example, you often see wasps in the process."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.