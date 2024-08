Silvretta massif is hot for the Ironbike anniversary

A total of 700 mountain bikers took part in the two days of the competition. A number that also impressed TVB-Paznaun-Ischgl chairman Alexander von der Thannen: "So many participants - that makes us very happy," he said with satisfaction. Which is also an incentive for the next edition of this toughest mountain bike race in Europe. Because then the Silvretta Massif can celebrate an anniversary: it will be the 30th edition for the bikers' battle with the challenges of the Alps!