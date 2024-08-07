“ÖBB fans” end up in court: playing conductor

Continued to travel by train despite bans

Since then, the two defendants have been banned from traveling on ÖBB trains throughout Austria and banned from all train stations nationwide. However, this did not seem to have gone down well with the train enthusiasts, as the now 18-year-old in particular continued to travel around cheerfully - and illegally obtained overnight vouchers from the Austrian Federal Railways in December 2023. He spent six nights in Salzburg, one of them together with the second defendant. On another occasion, he checked into a hotel in Vienna at the expense of ÖBB.