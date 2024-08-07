People trapped
Hotel on the Moselle collapsed – one dead
Part of a hotel collapsed in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate late on Tuesday evening. One person died as a result. Eight other people were still trapped in the building on Wednesday morning, some of them seriously injured (see video above).
This was announced by the police in Trier in the morning. Five people were able to escape unharmed from the collapsed hotel. The accident occurred in the municipality of Kröv on the Moselle. Parts of the multi-storey building have collapsed, concrete rubble lies on the ground. It was initially unclear how this could have happened.
Neighboring houses evacuated
According to the police, the rescue work is extremely difficult. As there is an acute risk of collapse, the fire department cannot enter the building for the time being. The technical relief organization set up measuring points in front of the hotel to monitor whether there is still movement or whether it can be entered. Neighboring buildings were evacuated because they could be damaged.
One person died in the accident late on Tuesday evening. Eight others were injured, some of them seriously. "Several people were able to leave the building on their own and are being cared for by the emergency services and emergency counselors," reported the police.
