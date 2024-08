Alexandris in Paris: “You’re almost dead”

"You're almost dead there"

With the Queen hit "We will rock you" in the technical part on Friday, they want to make themselves queens, followed on Saturday by "Condor", with which they won World Championship gold in 2023. They have spent months perfecting everything; the underwater phases in synchronized swimming are brutal. "By the sixth or seventh figure, you're almost dead, concentration and coordination were difficult. You can no longer feel your arms and legs, but you have to deal with it."