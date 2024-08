German women’s soccer team fails dramatically

Equalizer was possible

Compared to the 4:1 victory in the group stage, the USA had a much tougher time in the final round and, despite their superiority in the game, had to go into extra time, just like in the quarter-final against Japan. There, Sophia Smith became the match-winner in front of around 15,000 spectators (95th). Laura Freigang missed a great chance to equalize in the 118th minute.