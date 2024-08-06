Yaha Sinwar takes over
Automatically saved draft
Hamas has appointed its Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar as head of the group following the death of Ismail Haniyeh. The terrorist is considered one of the main architects of the attack on Israeli civilians last October. Sinwar is still believed to be in the Gaza Strip.
Following the death of Hamas figurehead Haniyeh in Iran at the end of July, Sinwar is also to take over the political leadership of the Islamists. This was announced by the terrorist organization on Tuesday evening. The architect of the October massacre is now considered the unrestricted leader of Hamas.
Sinwar founded the Hamas secret service Majd, which is primarily active against Israeli espionage. He was captured by Israel several times and even sentenced to life imprisonment, 22 years of which he served. He was allowed to return to the Gaza Strip in 2011 in a deal to release more than 1,000 Palestinian prisoners in return for the release of an Israeli soldier.
Background
- Sinwar was born in 1962 in a refugee camp in Khan Junis in the Gaza Strip.
- Together with Mohammed Deif, commander of Hamas' armed wing, who was killed, the terrorist is regarded as the planner of the unprecedented massacre in Israel on October 7.
- Around 1200 Israelis were killed in the attack and around 240 people were abducted to Gaza. The majority of the remaining hostages are said to have already died.
At the end of December, the Israeli army announced that it had found and destroyed one of Sinwar's hideouts in Gaza City as part of the ongoing ground offensive in the Gaza Strip.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.