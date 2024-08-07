USA remains the top destination
Salzburgers have rediscovered their desire for long-distance travel
If you're not drawn to the Mediterranean in summer, you'll probably end up somewhere overseas. Salzburgers have rediscovered their desire for long-haul adventures and are benefiting from the fact that they are getting a lot more for their money this year than a year ago.
The corona worries are gone, safety concerns have been blown away: Reason enough for Salzburg's travel agencies to enjoy double-digit percentage growth rates in long-haul travel after a few slow years. Whether to the West, such as the USA, or to Asia in the Far East, long-haul adventures are on the rise again.
Great comfort on long-haul flights
One reason why holidaymakers are increasingly taking ten or more hour flights again is the price level. "Long-haul travel has become cheaper compared to vacations in the Mediterranean," explains Hannes Reichl. According to the expert (Die Reiserei, based in the city of Salzburg), this is reflected in the quality and performance of the journey: "You can fly to the Canary Islands with your family in an older plane for four and a half hours and still pay a reasonable price. Or you can take a seat on a premium plane from Salzburg via Istanbul, for example, enjoy great catering, a TV and have lunch with the whole family in Thailand or Bali for ten euros."
Keyword Bali: the Indonesian island has shed its image as a surfer's secret tip and has long been popular with the masses. Reichl: "While it can be 50 degrees in Turkey, it's currently a constant 30 degrees in Bali. A lot has happened in terms of tourism there and in the surrounding area, but you can still find many secluded dream beaches."
Those who go to the trouble of a longer trip usually get more for their money. Although the USA has become more expensive for Austrians, overseas destinations have become eleven percent cheaper overall compared to 2023, according to Bank Austria.
Munich remains interesting with the A380 fleet
Where is the best place to start the long journey? Four major hubs - Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Dubai and Istanbul - are already easy to reach from Salzburg. Munich Airport remains interesting. Last year, Lufthansa transferred all A380 models, the Airbus king class, to this airport.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.