Salzburgers have rediscovered their desire for long-distance travel

Great comfort on long-haul flights

One reason why holidaymakers are increasingly taking ten or more hour flights again is the price level. "Long-haul travel has become cheaper compared to vacations in the Mediterranean," explains Hannes Reichl. According to the expert (Die Reiserei, based in the city of Salzburg), this is reflected in the quality and performance of the journey: "You can fly to the Canary Islands with your family in an older plane for four and a half hours and still pay a reasonable price. Or you can take a seat on a premium plane from Salzburg via Istanbul, for example, enjoy great catering, a TV and have lunch with the whole family in Thailand or Bali for ten euros."