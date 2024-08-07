24 speeding vehicles confiscated by police in Tyrol

Since March, anyone who exceeds the speed limit by 80 km/h in the local area or by 90 km/h outside of town has not only had to reckon with a hefty fine, but has also lost their driving license and their vehicle (for the time being). So far, 24 vehicles have been confiscated by the police across Tyrol: 15 of them cars and nine motorcycles. Speeding drivers were caught 19 times in the open countryside and five times in the local area.