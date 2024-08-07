Measures since March
24 speeding vehicles confiscated by police in Tyrol
Since the spring, anyone who is clearly speeding by car has had to fear for their license and vehicle. The police in Tyrol have been carrying out regular speeding campaigns. The "Krone" took a close look at the East Tyrol hotspot.
Since March, anyone who exceeds the speed limit by 80 km/h in the local area or by 90 km/h outside of town has not only had to reckon with a hefty fine, but has also lost their driving license and their vehicle (for the time being). So far, 24 vehicles have been confiscated by the police across Tyrol: 15 of them cars and nine motorcycles. Speeding drivers were caught 19 times in the open countryside and five times in the local area.
In the first half of the year, the Tyrolean police reported over 440,000 speeding offenses.
Enrico Leitgeb, Leiter der Landesverkehrsabteilung Tirol
Bild: Polizei Tirol
Regular speed enforcement campaigns are intended to ensure safety on the roads, as Enrico Leitgeb, Head of the Tyrol Provincial Traffic Department, explains: "The last national speed enforcement campaign took place on August 1st. This alone resulted in 1617 speeding violations across Tyrol."
Focal points and hotspot around St. Johann im Walde
At weekends, an eye is also kept on single-lane vehicles. There have already been 16 motorcycle hotspots this year. "In the first half of the year, the Tyrolean police reported over 440,000 speeding offenses," explains Leitgeb.
The long straight near Unterpeischlach is an obvious choice, but it is not a race track.
Polizeiinspektion Matrei i.O.
What is striking since March are the almost regular reports of enormous speeding violations on the B108 Felbertauernstraße, especially around St. Johann im Walde. Two bikers have had to surrender their license and motorcycle since the end of July - most recently an Italian (33) who was "flashed" at a whopping 187 km/h on Saturday.
When asked at the police station in Matrei, they confirmed that this section invites speeding: "The long straight at Unterpeischlach is ideal, but it is not a race track," they say. Where the traffic offenders come from varies. Most recently, two tourists and a local were caught.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.