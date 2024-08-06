Climate activists spray Messi’s villa on Ibiza

Futuro Vegetal also referred to a report by the aid organization Oxfam, according to which "the one percent of the richest people in the world emitted the same amount of greenhouse gases in 2019 as the two thirds of the poorest people in the world".

Futuro Vegetal is being held responsible for dozens of protests in Spain and other countries, according to the police. Among other things, they are said to have attacked buildings and works of art with paint, obstructed traffic and occupied airport runways.