Fire inferno in the town center: defendants deny it

Two Syrians (19, 39) are standing before the jury court in Leoben today. According to public prosecutor Andreas Petritsch, they are said to have caused a major alarm in the center of Liezen in the spring. At that time, a residential building, in which a barbershop operated by the two defendants was located on the ground floor, went up in flames and burned to the ground. The barbershop was operated by both defendants one after the other, and both also lived in this building at times. "They therefore also knew that there was a staircase to the apartments right next to the store," says the prosecutor. Both were in financial difficulties and therefore decided together to set fire to the store in order to collect the insurance money. "There is even a witness to this, who heard a conversation to this effect", says Petritsch. Together they drove to the scene of the crime in the car that night, the 18-year-old poured out petrol and set fire to the premises.