Attempted murder trial
Fire inferno in the town center: defendants deny it
A loud roar, then there was a fire in the center of Liezen in the spring. A family in the affected building desperately tried to escape into the open, smashed the wall to the neighboring apartment with a hammer at the last second and saved themselves. Two Syrians (19, 39), who are said to be responsible for the inferno, are now on trial at Leoben Regional Court. They deny everything.
Two Syrians (19, 39) are standing before the jury court in Leoben today. According to public prosecutor Andreas Petritsch, they are said to have caused a major alarm in the center of Liezen in the spring. At that time, a residential building, in which a barbershop operated by the two defendants was located on the ground floor, went up in flames and burned to the ground. The barbershop was operated by both defendants one after the other, and both also lived in this building at times. "They therefore also knew that there was a staircase to the apartments right next to the store," says the prosecutor. Both were in financial difficulties and therefore decided together to set fire to the store in order to collect the insurance money. "There is even a witness to this, who heard a conversation to this effect", says Petritsch. Together they drove to the scene of the crime in the car that night, the 18-year-old poured out petrol and set fire to the premises.
The bang was so loud that cars were damaged and windows shattered. In the apartment above, a family of several was woken from their sleep. The parents desperately tried to escape with their children via the stairs, but the flames were already coming towards them. They therefore used a small hammer to smash their way from their apartment through the wall into the adjoining apartment, from where they managed to escape. "If they hadn't managed that, they would probably have died, and the defendants didn't care," explains the public prosecutor.
My client did have accelerant on his pants. Someone unknown had smeared it on his pants. Before that, something was put in his drink, which made him unconscious. He was asleep at the time of the crime, he told me.
Anwalt Klaus Hirtler
The two men's defense lawyers are talking about investigative errors. But that is the only thing they have in common. Because the responsibility of their clients could not be more different! Klaus Hirtler, defense attorney for the first defendant, says that his client was not even in Liezen on the night of the crime. Instead: "My client did have accelerant on his trousers, but someone unknown had smeared it on his trousers. Something was put in his drink beforehand, which made him unconscious. He was asleep at the time of the crime, he told me."
While I was waiting for him, I was playing with my cell phone and cleaning the car."
Der Zweitangeklagte
The second defendant - he fled to Austria ten years ago, shortly afterwards his wife and daughter (8) joined him - claims that the 19-year-old wanted him to drive him to the barbershop in Liezen. Although he wanted to end the friendship with him in the first place. "He is a trained welder and has never been unemployed. There are people who blame him and want to see him in prison," his lawyer is convinced. The 19-year-old got out of the car in Liezen because he wanted to pick up a car purchase contract. He waited for him in a parking lot near the store. "In the meantime, I played with my cell phone and cleaned the car." Shortly after they drove back home, the sirens blared. He wants nothing to do with that.
Unfortunate for him and his co-defendant: several fuel nozzles were found in his car. The pictures of his car shown in the courtroom were therefore astonishing. He wanted to use them to support the wheel suspensions, he says... and once again caused head shaking and incomprehension. Absolutely devastating for the accused: there is a recording of a telephone conversation about what would happen if the restaurant was simply burned down. 30,000 euros would come out of it. So the two men had informed themselves in advance about the amount of insurance for the restaurant...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.