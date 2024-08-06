Was it the sexy costume?
Why William wanted Kate back after separation
Prince William (42) and Princess Kate (42) were separated for a short time in 2007. The heir to the throne allegedly ended the relationship in a short phone call, but Kate was able to win him back in a costume as a "sexy nurse" at a party.
The whole story of their love crisis is told by author Robert Jobson in his biography "Catherine, The Princess of Wales".
Allegedly, the heir to the throne ended the relationship in a brief telephone conversation as he was struggling with fears about the future and the pressure from media reports about an impending engagement was becoming too great. There was also repeated talk of "another woman".
After a few weeks apart, the two met again at a party. At the themed party entitled "Freakin Naughty", Kate appeared in a "sexy nurse" costume, which William was immediately "impressed" by.
The two are said to have quickly reconciled and were seen kissing on the dance floor shortly afterwards.
"Made stronger by separation"
Kate spoke about her break-up in an engagement interview with 'ITV News' in 2010: "I wasn't very happy about it at the time, but actually it made me a stronger person. You find out things about yourself that maybe you didn't realize. I think you can get pretty carried away in a relationship when you're younger."
So I know he will move heaven and earth to be by her side and do what's best for her family. No matter how long it takes.
Adelsexpertin Rebecca English
Kate has cancer, William is always there for her
Today, the two have been married scandal-free since 2011 and have three children, sons George and Louis and daughter Charlotte. After Kate's cancer became known a few months ago, William proved himself to be a caring husband. He put appointments on hold and spent weeks looking after his beloved wife, continuing to support the 42-year-old wherever he could.
"That's why I know he will move heaven and earth to be by her side and do the best for her family. No matter how long it takes," nobility expert Rebecca English also told the Daily Mail.
