British guitar legend Mark Knopfler turns 75

Restrained but effective

Knopfler then simply lets his musicians do their thing. "My method is not to disturb a band of this caliber," he explains. He limits himself to a few comments. "You have to be reasonably restrained to be effective. It's like being a director working with two or three great actors. How would you approach that? You don't want to get in their way." The bandleader sees himself as a team player.