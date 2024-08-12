Happy Birthday
British guitar legend Mark Knopfler turns 75
Mark Knopfler's distinctive, soft guitar sound and warm, gentle baritone voice are instantly recognizable on most of his recordings - whether they are global hits such as "Brothers In Arms" by his former band Dire Straits or songs from his latest solo album "One Deep River". Today, August 12, the British guitarist and singer turns 75.
Knopfler is particularly happy in his own studio. The British Grove Studios are located in the west London district of Chiswick. In recent years, Chris de Burgh, Ronan Keating, Eric Clapton and the Rolling Stones, among others, have recorded their albums in this inconspicuous building in a narrow side street. And Knopfler himself.
Shining eyes
British Grove is his "happy place", says the musician in an interview with Deutsche Presse-Agentur, as he sits between old and modern equipment, small and large mixing desks and many instruments. This is especially true when he is working on new music with his band. He looks a little tired, but when he talks about his music and his studio, his eyes light up.
"I sit there and the band sits on the sofa above me," he says enthusiastically. "I play them a song, and while I play it, Glenn Worf writes down the notes." The renowned bassist has worked with Knopfler for decades, has played on every one of his albums and is part of his live band at concerts.
Restrained but effective
Knopfler then simply lets his musicians do their thing. "My method is not to disturb a band of this caliber," he explains. He limits himself to a few comments. "You have to be reasonably restrained to be effective. It's like being a director working with two or three great actors. How would you approach that? You don't want to get in their way." The bandleader sees himself as a team player.
However, the former Dire Straits frontman says that he first had to learn not to get in the way too much. "When I didn't know what I was doing, I did it a lot," he admits. "I think I just learned to trust really good musicians."
Famous overnight
Knopfler became famous with Dire Straits in the late 70s. He founded the band with his brother David in 1977. Their debut album with the hit single "Sultans Of Swing" was a huge success in 1978. Knopfler's precise fingerstyle technique and the intelligent, often poetic lyrics characterized the music.
Their fifth studio album "Brothers In Arms" finally turned Dire Straits into global stars in 1985. With around 30 million copies sold, it is one of the most successful albums in music history. Songs such as "Money For Nothing" and "Walk Of Life" can still be heard regularly on the radio today. Knopfler had not expected this. "No, it was like any other album," he says calmly.
Practical accessory
Knopfler's red headband or sweatband became his visual trademark at the time. He laughingly rejects rumours that he only wore it to avoid being recognized when he took it off. "No, it was all about the sweat. The headlights were so hot back then," he says with amusement. "I sweated gallons and gallons. When the new headlights came in, I didn't need to."
Dire Straits played huge tours, filled soccer stadiums, performed at the legendary Live Aid and at the concert for Nelson Mandela. For Mark Knopfler's taste, however, it all got a bit too big. "I wasn't cut out for it," says the Brit, who otherwise avoids the limelight. "We didn't even want to perform in stadiums. It's just too much, too much of everything."
Against the fame
Being a pop star, which he makes fun of in "Money For Nothing", did not suit the publicity-shy family man. "Success is great because it gives you the opportunity to do things, like build this studio," says Knopfler. "Fame is just a by-product." In 1995, he disbanded the group.
A year later, he released his first solo album "Golden Heart". Mark Knopfler's music, which always exudes a certain calm and pleasant relaxation, incorporates folk, country, Americana and other styles alongside rock'n'roll.
Love of home
His tenth and most recent solo album, "One Deep River", was released after a six-year break. On it, he sings about the River Tyne and his old home town of Newcastle, which is still very close to his heart. In his private life, however, the father of four has lived in London for a long time with his third wife.
His fans may not have to wait too long for new music. The band recorded far more songs for "One Deep River" than could fit on the album. "I have ideas all the time," says Knopfler. "We'll probably have to release another EP. I don't know if people produce many EPs these days. But it's like a four-track record with its own thematic focus."
No live ambitions
Songwriting is clearly more important to him than performing. He finished his last tour in 2019 and the guitarist and singer doesn't feel the urge to return to the stage. When asked when and if he will give concerts again, he waves it off. "I don't think so," says Mark Knopfler with a slight smile. "I'm too old."
