At Nassfeld in Carinthia
A summer rich in moments of happiness
Mountains and lakes come very close together in the World of Mountains & Lakes. As an inseparable combination, they provide families with countless moments of happiness. For example, when jumping into the pristine waters of Lake Presseggersee. Or enjoying the carefree feeling of freedom on the easily accessible peaks of the Carnic and Gailtal Alps.
Adventure sites big and small let children explore the mountain world with amazed eyes on the No. 1 adventure mountain - the Nassfeld. Tingling refreshing moments are included free of charge! For example along the Aqua Trail "BergWasser", where water play stations stimulate the imagination and spark new play ideas. In addition to a ride on Carinthia's longest summer toboggan run Pendolino or the giant alpine swing "Dondolo", the rock labyrinth in the Nassfeld outdoor park also guarantees lively family fun.
Alpine nature and mountain playgrounds at Nassfeld
The children's courses and the Kids Flying Fox have been built at a low height so that even 5-year-olds can easily manage them. All of these offers can be easily reached with the Millennium-Express gondola lift or the Madritschen chairlift. The Gartnerkofel chairlift, on the other hand, takes families to the popular "Almrausch" mountain playground.
Also exciting: the oversized, natural ball track. Over a length of 60 meters, a wooden ball overcomes labyrinths, cowbells, funnels and other obstacles.
Space for our nature - guides convey "Green Experiences"
The "Most Sustainable Region in Austria" (awarded by the Austrian Ministry of Climate Protection and the Climate and Energy Fund) invites you to explore special nature experiences, rural food artisans and exciting sustainability measures as part of certified "GREEN Experiences". www. nassfeld.at/erlebnisse
Gourmet experience on the Carinthian alpine pastures
Experience the incomparable combination of breathtaking nature and culinary delights on a cheese alp hike on the Carnic Milky Way. This unique route takes you to three traditional alpine pastures where you can taste the famous Gailtal alpine cheese. Gailtaler Almkäse is known far beyond the region for its tangy taste and traditional production methods. On the hike, you have the opportunity to visit the dairy farmers and learn more about cheese production. The magnificent views of the mountains and the delicious cheese snacks make this hike an unforgettable experience for young and old. Whether as a family or with friends - the Käsealm hike offers a fun adventure for everyone.
For families with children, the Madritschentour at Nassfeld offers an exciting adventure. The adventure trail is specially designed for the youngest hikers and leads through a fascinating landscape full of surprises. There is plenty to discover along the way: from mysterious caves and bubbling streams to interesting information boards about the flora and fauna of the region. The interactive stations in particular invite children to join in and discover. At the end of the tour, a cozy mountain hut with a hearty snack awaits hikers of all ages. This tour playfully combines an experience of nature and knowledge transfer and ensures unforgettable family moments in the mountains.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.