A summer rich in moments of happiness

Gourmet experience on the Carinthian alpine pastures

Experience the incomparable combination of breathtaking nature and culinary delights on a cheese alp hike on the Carnic Milky Way. This unique route takes you to three traditional alpine pastures where you can taste the famous Gailtal alpine cheese. Gailtaler Almkäse is known far beyond the region for its tangy taste and traditional production methods. On the hike, you have the opportunity to visit the dairy farmers and learn more about cheese production. The magnificent views of the mountains and the delicious cheese snacks make this hike an unforgettable experience for young and old. Whether as a family or with friends - the Käsealm hike offers a fun adventure for everyone.

