Fans fired up their 99ers at the start of training
The 99ers ice hockey team took to the ice for the first time. Around 300 fans attended the public training session. The "Krone" was right in the middle of it all, along with the neo-president. Pictures from the kick-off and boss Herbert Jerich in a video interview.
"You're a bit doomed to success with the transfer policy," said fan Marcel. Gerhard, on the other hand, was less dramatic: "I just hope we're more successful than last season. But that won't be so difficult," said the supporter, who had come with his son Gabriel and daughter Annalena, with a dose of gallows humor.
On Monday evening, the Graz ice hockey cracks presented themselves to the public for the first time in the bunker. Dozens of fans had already gathered in the hall 15 minutes before the start of public training. They all wanted to see the new 99ers. At 6.01 p.m. sharp, the first applause and drum noise: Goalie Patrick Grascher was the first to step onto the ice.
A first foretaste
Herbert Jerich was also an interested onlooker. "I'm already really excited," said the new president, who can't wait for the season to start. He was also delighted by the enthusiasm of the supporters. "Proud is the right word for it. We've done a lot of things right as a club." You can see the euphoria in every single word the new boss says. He is already living and breathing ice hockey. One thing is particularly important to him: "That the players' families also feel at home." That's why there are also activities such as a golf day or a barbecue.
I hope that this season goes much better than last season. We want to have a lot more fun in the stands next season.
The fans certainly felt at home yesterday! Because the first chants have already started. Every player who was called onto the ice received thunderous applause. As did coach Harry Lange, sports director Philipp Pinter and Jerich himself. The latter immediately symbolized a heart towards the fans.
For around 65 minutes, the cracks then showed what they can do in the official training session. A few of them also performed a few "tricks" on the ice afterwards. The session also whetted the appetite of the 300 or so people in attendance for the start of the season!
