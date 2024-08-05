After the million-euro deal
How Sturm reacts to Prass’ departure
It took a long time, but since Monday the departure of Alexander Prass to the German Bundesliga club Hoffenheim is a done deal. The midfielder is difficult to replace, but Sturm's war chest is bulging with Prass' millions. Will there still be a replacement for the team player, will another striker be brought in?
The title final against Klagenfurt on May 19 was Alexander Prass' 130th and last game in the Sturm laundry. He was only present as a spectator at the 0:1 against Rapid. And then applauded the 2,500 fans in the away sector at the end. A nice gesture.
The 23-year-old completed his medical check with new club Hoffenheim on Monday, and Sturm completed the transfer that evening. According to the German media, Prass, who the Blacks had snapped up for a "sandwich" (training compensation of 100,000 euros) in 2021, will add around twelve million euros to their coffers. Sturm's next super deal.
The scramble for his signature has become increasingly intense in recent days. "There has been a lot of movement recently. With the exception of Spain, clubs from all the major leagues have been involved," says Head of Sport Andreas Schicker. However, clubs like Newcastle or Bologna would probably have been too big for the 23-year-old. "Hoffenheim is an ideal next step. Austrians like Christoph Baumgartner and Stefan Posch have already had good experiences there. If Alex puts in a strong performance there, he can go further up the ladder," enthuses the sporting director about the club from the small town of Sinsheim in Baden-Württemberg with a population of 35,000. Which almost became Schicker's new home. However, after winning the league title, Schicker turned his back on the club, which is represented in the Europa League this season. Last week, managing director of sport Alexander Rosen had to vacate his chair at Hoffenheim, but Sturm does not have to worry about the Upper Styrian again. "That's out of the way." Prass is set to replace David Jurasek at the Bundesliga club. The Czech team player - on loan from Benfica Lisbon - suffered a broken forearm.
Sturm's most expensive players
- Rasmus Höjlund (Den) 20 million 2021/22 to Atalanta Bergamo (It)
- Emanuel Emegha (Hol) 13 million 2022/23 to Racing Strasbourg (Fra)
- Alexander Prass (Austria) 12 million 2024/25 to Hoffenheim (Germany)
- Kelvin Yeboah (It) 6.5m 2020/21 to FC Genoa (It)
- Mario Haas (Ö) 3.12 million 1999/2000 to Racing Strasbourg (Fra)
* Data according to transfermarkt.at
Further departures possible
Sturm's war chest is even fuller after his transfer. "Open your eyes, open your ears, Helmi is here." The motto of the legendary ORF puppet will also apply to the champions in the coming weeks. However, it is not yet clear whether the Prass position will be upgraded. "We're keeping our eyes open," explains Schicker, but one thing is certain: if Sarkaria and Wlodarczyk leave, a striker will be brought in.
12 million! Sturm can start the money-counting machine after the transfer of Alex Prass. The deal with Hoffenheim ranks third in the hit list of sporting director Andreas Schicker. The crowning glory from a black and white perspective: of course the sale of Rasmus Höjlund (around 20 million euros including bonuses) to Atalanta Bergamo in 2022. He was followed by Emanuel Emegha, who moved to Strasbourg in Ligue 1 in 2023 for a reported €13 million.
Prass has claimed the title of "most expensive Austrian transfer in Sturm history" for the time being. However, the most expensive transfer of an Austrian player is still some way off. EURO star Christoph Baumgartner is the red-white-red leader with his deal from neo-Prass club Hoffenheim to RB Leipzig for 25.5 million.
Nico Seiwald, who moved to Leipzig for 20 million, is the most expensive player to move abroad from the Bundesliga. However, behind Xaver Schlager (15 million to Wolfsburg), Stefan Lainer (12.5 million to Leipzig), Max Wöber (12 million to Leeds) and Hannes Wolf (12 million to Leipzig), Prass is now the most expensive Austrian in the "non-Red Bull universe".
