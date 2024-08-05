How Sturm reacts to Prass’ departure

The scramble for his signature has become increasingly intense in recent days. "There has been a lot of movement recently. With the exception of Spain, clubs from all the major leagues have been involved," says Head of Sport Andreas Schicker. However, clubs like Newcastle or Bologna would probably have been too big for the 23-year-old. "Hoffenheim is an ideal next step. Austrians like Christoph Baumgartner and Stefan Posch have already had good experiences there. If Alex puts in a strong performance there, he can go further up the ladder," enthuses the sporting director about the club from the small town of Sinsheim in Baden-Württemberg with a population of 35,000. Which almost became Schicker's new home. However, after winning the league title, Schicker turned his back on the club, which is represented in the Europa League this season. Last week, managing director of sport Alexander Rosen had to vacate his chair at Hoffenheim, but Sturm does not have to worry about the Upper Styrian again. "That's out of the way." Prass is set to replace David Jurasek at the Bundesliga club. The Czech team player - on loan from Benfica Lisbon - suffered a broken forearm.