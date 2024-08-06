“We will soon lose the Milky Way”

Observatories invite you to Earth Night

Gerhard Kermer and Michael Jäger are top experts but still "only" amateur astronomers who want to draw attention to this huge problem. Many of the country's observatories are now taking joint action on September 6, not only inviting people to a wide variety of events (see info box below), but also calling on them: "On this day, people, local authorities and companies are called upon to reduce and switch off all artificial light outdoors for an entire night from nightfall, but from 10 p.m. at the latest," says Kermer, Chairman of the amateur astronomers' association Antares.