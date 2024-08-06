Earth Night in Lower Austria
“We will soon lose the Milky Way”
Ten percent more night light is emitted each year. If things continue at this drastic rate, the Milky Way will soon no longer be visible from Lower Austria. The state's observatories are calling for outdoor lights to be turned off on September 6 and are inviting people to take a look at the sky in the form of various events.
The issue of light pollution is also increasingly affecting the region between the Enns and Leitha rivers. On average, there is ten percent more light pollution per year at night, which has an immense impact on health as well as the animal and plant world. And of course, this also consumes a lot of energy. Economical technologies, such as LEDs, have significantly reduced power consumption, but this technology is also making things much brighter.
Observatories invite you to Earth Night
Gerhard Kermer and Michael Jäger are top experts but still "only" amateur astronomers who want to draw attention to this huge problem. Many of the country's observatories are now taking joint action on September 6, not only inviting people to a wide variety of events (see info box below), but also calling on them: "On this day, people, local authorities and companies are called upon to reduce and switch off all artificial light outdoors for an entire night from nightfall, but from 10 p.m. at the latest," says Kermer, Chairman of the amateur astronomers' association Antares.
Milky Way: sight in serious danger
Even in Lower Austria, the rapid increase in light at night means there is a risk that we will soon no longer be able to see the Milky Way. "If we could no longer see it because it's too bright, that would be a loss for humanity," says Michael Jäger. Not to mention other galaxies, nebulae, celestial bodies and the like.
Earth Night at the observatory
Friday, September 6
- Martinsberg Astronomical Center (AZM), Oed 30, 3664 Martinsberg
- Leitzersdorf Astronomical Society (A-G-L), 2003 Leitzersdorf
- Astrostation Hochbärneck, 3283 St. Anton an der Jeßnitz
- Franz-Kroller Observatory, 2514 Traiskirchen
- Leiser Berge Observatory Weinviertel, 2136 Laa an der Thaya
- Nature park in 2393 Sparbach, Antares NÖ Amateur astronomers - registration required!
- Waldviertler Astronomische Gesellschaft in 3950 Gmünd - Höhenberg public observatory
Saturday, September 7th
- Lower Austrian public observatory, 3074 Michelbach, Dorf 62
Ecosystems and wildlife are out of balance
The Godfathers of the Night, who campaign against light pollution in German-speaking countries, and the Environmental Umbrella Organization also appeal to protect the darkness. Kermer sees a role model in Upper Austria, where a binding regulation against the "lighting madness" has now been created in law. Because of light at the wrong time, entire ecosystems are out of sync and countless nocturnal animals would have their rhythm of life disturbed. 70% of all insects are nocturnal and millions die every night from lighting fixtures.
Further information at www.earth-night.info
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.