Croatia vacation? no longer at any price!

Croatia? No longer at any price! This is probably the motto of some Salzburgers who have been heading for Austria's most popular vacation destination on the Mediterranean, which is accessible by car, for years: The uncertainty with the traffic, especially due to the tunnel construction work on the A10 towards Carinthia and, in addition, the current unusually warm Adriatic Sea are two small factors that make holidaymakers think twice before heading south. "But Croatia fans really start to think about the prices," several tourism experts tell Krone.