Linz Krone Festival 2024
Big festival competition with prizes worth around EUR 12,400
The Linz "Krone" festival is taking place for the 23rd time this year: from August 16 to 18 at the Urfahraner Marktgelände, admission is free! The highlight is not only the acts on the five stages, but also the big festival competition with prizes worth EUR 12,400. Play along on the Bädertour, on site at the festival or right here online!
AUT of ORDA, Tim Bendzko, Münchener Freiheit, Juli, AVEC, KAMRAD, Claudia Jung, Eva Maria Marold and so many more - the Linz "Krone" festival will once again attract thousands of visitors to the Urfahran market area from August 16 to 18. Especially because it is one of the last big open-air events with free admission! You can find out everything about this year's "Krone" festival program at kronefest.at
Great prizes to be won
A visit to the festival is a prize in itself, but the big festival competition is even better. These prizes with a total value of 12,400 euros are up for grabs:
Further details on the individual prizes can be found HERE.
There areseveral ways to take part
The quickest way to win is online: Simply select your favorite prize, fill out the form below and you're in the draw. But you can increase your chances of winning even more! Namely if you visit the "Krone" team on the spa tour: We will be touring Upper Austria from August 9. Anyone who takes part in the festival competition there will receive a Linzer Schnitte from Guschlbauer or a "Krone" sun cream as an instant gift.
The "Krone" bathing tour
- August 9 to 15: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Taubenmarkt Linz
- August 16 - 17: 10 am - 9 pm, Taubenmarkt Linz
- August 9: 12 - 2 p.m., Freistadt outdoor pool; 2.30 - 4 p.m., Bad Leonfelden outdoor pool; 4.30 - 6 p.m., Kefermarkt outdoor pool
- August10: 12.30 - 3 p.m., Schärding outdoor pool; 4 - 5.30 p.m., Riedau adventure pool
- August11: 12 - 1 pm, Felmayer Wolfgangsee sunbathing lawn; 3 - 4 pm, Welldorado Wels; 4.30 - 5.30 pm, Marchtrenk outdoor pool
- August13: 12 - 3 p.m., Vitalwelt Perg; 4 - 6 p.m., outdoor pool Mauthausen
- August 15: 12 - 1 pm, Leonding outdoor pool; 2 - 3 pm, Neuhofen/Krems outdoor pool; 4 - 5.30 pm, Enns outdoor adventure pool
You can take part until August 18 at 3 p.m. using the form below or on site at one of the many tour stops of the "Krone". Of course, you can also take part in the competition directly at the "Krone" festival in Linz from August 16 to 18.
