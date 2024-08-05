Municipalities draft action plan for the Ried

Seven fields of action identified

In order to further strengthen and protect the green lung of the Rhine Valley, the three municipalities have now drawn up a landscape development concept (LEK). In it, the municipalities acknowledge the existing extent of the Ried and want to preserve it in the long term. The concept also sets out a wide range of current conditions (for example in terms of agriculture, climate change or water balance) and targets for further action have also been developed. Seven fields of action were identified, for example the Ried as a planning area, agriculture, nature and biodiversity or leisure and recreation.