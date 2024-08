150 free activities in municipal buildings

The highlight

For the 13th time, wohnpartner is hosting the big boccia tournament. Three preliminary rounds will take place at the end of August (Grätzl-Zentrum Hernals on August 22, Albin-Hirsch-Platz 1 in Simmering and Karl-Seitz-Hof in Floridsdorf on August 23), where sports enthusiasts can qualify for the final on September 1. This will take place as part of the "Vienna Housing Day" service and advice event, which will be held in the second district in Rudolf Bednar Park.