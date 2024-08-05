Demand for summit
“The rucksack is too heavy for Tyrolean tourism professionals”
The Tyrolean Neos, led by state spokesperson Dominik Oberhofer, criticize the Lebensraumholding, defend Tirol Werbung and demand a tourism summit from the responsible state councillor Mario Gerber (ÖVP).
"Unfortunately, something really bad is brewing," says Neos leader Dominik Oberhofer, expressing concern about the current summer season. After industry and trade, domestic tourism is also experiencing a downturn. Demand in June and July has collapsed and the outlook for August and the fall is anything but encouraging.
"Only the provincial government, above all Economic Affairs Councillor Mario Gerber, doesn't seem to want to know anything about it and is making light of the sometimes dramatic figures," says Oberhofer. In June, there was a drop of almost seven percent, the figures for July are not yet available.
The mood in the industry is anything but rosy at the moment.
However, as unemployment in Tyrolean tourism is rising sharply for the first time in years, a decline must also be expected here. "The mood in the industry is anything but rosy. While Tyrolean advertisers and Tyrolean politicians are mainly celebrating themselves in Paris and promoting themselves at the Olympic Games, people at home can only shake their heads. Which guests do they want to attract there and bring to Tirol?" asks Oberhofer.
"Orchid growers' association"
In this context, he also sharply criticizes the state's habitat holding company: "This 'orchid growers' association' is wasting taxpayers' money to no effect and tourism is left to bear the distribution costs alone. In July alone, we - as a small business - paid almost 18,000 euros to Booking.com - without them, unfortunately, nothing would work!"
Call for a tourism summit
Domestic tourism finally needs an effective distribution system to counter Booking, HRS, Airbnb etc. "And we need to advertise where our guests come from," Oberhofer calls for a tourism summit. In his opinion, the administration is swimming in money: "Tourism tax and the sharp increase in local taxes are pouring millions into the coffers. But there is no transparency about what happens to the money."
He also claims to have heard that Lebensraumholding boss Josef Margreiter and Tirol Werbungs boss Karin Seiler can't get along. "I am behind Seiler here, who in my eyes has brought very good ideas and new momentum, but is apparently only being fouled internally. LR Gerber should have put his foot down a long time ago," demands Oberhofer.
The end of the line ...
In the past, tourism has always proved to be a crisis champion. "But at some point the end of the line will be reached here too. It can't go on, we are too burdened, the rucksack has become too heavy!"
