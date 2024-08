Contract signed! Simons’ future clarified

"Difference player"

"Xavi has shown in many games and not least at EURO 2024 that he is a difference-maker," said new RB Sport managing director Marcel Schäfer. A poker game had broken out over the 21-year-old in recent weeks. RB wanted to loan him out again, but FC Bayern also wanted to secure the services of the difference-maker. Most recently, Manchester United also expressed an interest. However, Simons, whose contract at PSG runs until 2027, opted once again for the Saxons, who have three Austrian team players under contract: Christoph Baumgartner, Nicolas Seiwald and the injured Xaver Schlager.