The Oranje record speaks for Red Bull Salzburg

Of ten competitive matches, only three were lost and four were won. In 1998, they beat tomorrow's opponents Twente Enschede in the third round of the Intertoto Cup and then Fortuna Sittard in the semi-finals. However, Ajax Amsterdam were their most frequent international opponents, namely six times. While there were no victories in either the 1992/93 UEFA Cup or the 1994/95 UEFA Champions League, the victories in the Europa League in February 2014 are among the Bulls' most memorable international appearances.