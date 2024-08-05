Iranian retaliation
USA pledges “ironclad support” for Israel
While Israel is gearing up for a "multi-front war against Iran's axis of evil" according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the US is emphasizing its "ironclad support" for its ally in the Middle East.
According to the White House, US President Joe Biden will hold a meeting with his security advisors on the situation in the Middle East on Monday. They will also discuss American troop deployments as a security measure - to increase the protection of US forces, strengthen Israel's defense capabilities and for the purpose of deterrence and to defuse tensions in the region, according to reports.
Biden also wants to speak with Jordan's King Abdullah, the Office of the President announced. Jordan is considered an important ally of the USA in the region and plays a central role in mediation efforts in the Middle East conflict.
Retaliatory strike "in the next few days"
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has also called for a ceasefire in the Gaza war and an agreement to release the hostages remaining in the Gaza Strip, his ministry announced after a telephone conversation between the US Secretary and his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant.
In view of Iran's recent threats of an attack on Israel, it remains unclear when and how the threatened retaliatory strike could take place. Statements by the Iranian leadership and its ally, the Lebanese Hezbollah militia, have repeatedly referred to the "next few days".
Iran has consulted with several Arab states
Since the killing of Hamas foreign leader Ismail Haniyeh, Iran has consulted with several Arab countries, including Jordan, Egypt, Oman and Qatar. Tehran repeatedly reaffirmed its "ancestral right" to take measures against Israel. Prime Minister Netanyahu said his country was prepared for any scenario "at the highest level" - "both defensively and offensively".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
