Head-on collision on a cycle path: e-biker unconscious

The accident occurred at around 12.30 pm on the Ötztal cycle path in the municipality of Oetz, where a father from Germany was riding out of the valley from Sölden on mountain bikes with his two children. In the Habichen district, the 14-year-old daughter wanted to overtake her brother in a left-hand bend and overlooked an oncoming e-bike group. A 68-year-old local woman, who was riding ahead, was unable to take evasive action and the two cyclists collided.