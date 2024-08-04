SW coach Van Acker:
“Kick-off against Graz was more positive than negative”
SW Bregenz started the new second division season with nervousness at Storm's amateurs, but still picked up a point. Coach Regi van Acker was not dissatisfied with his team's performance.
"The first round is always a bit difficult," said SW Bregenz coach Regi van Acker after his team's 0-0 draw at Sturm Graz Amateuren to kick off the second division, "there was a bit of nervousness. But all in all, the start was more positive than negative."
The provincial capital team started their first league game with almost the same formation as in the ÖFB Cup, with only Adriel replacing Stefan Umjenovic, who tore a cruciate ligament in the 2-0 win against regional league side Schwaz. "We started well, but then we weren't aggressive enough, too well-behaved," said the Belgian coach, "we made some changes at the break. After that it was a good game from us."
Missed chances
But without goals, although there were chances. In the final phase, midfielder Lars Nussbaumer had a great chance, and a shot from Ivo Kralj was saved on the line by the young home side. "But we could have scored another goal. In the end, we have to be satisfied with the point," van Acker explained.
However, the coach dealt with the 0-0 draw better than his players. "They were very disappointed. Me too, but only with the first half. In the second half, I saw what I want to see from them. I told the team that," explained the 69-year-old. "If we carry on like this, we'll soon get our first win."
