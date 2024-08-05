“Zeitklang im Museum”: avant-garde was yesterday

In the end, it tingled - at least a little

A lot of fuss was made about the last work of the evening before and after the concert. It was called "The Adventures of Mrs. Mayer" and was a concerto for two speakers, viola and strings, composed by Friedrich Philipp Pesendorfer, alias Flip Philipp. The text was written by Isabella Stepanek, who also spoke and played the viola part. It was amusing at first to hear Mrs. Mayer and her husband Ernst reveal their needs to each other on a dating platform due to increasing sexual boredom, but in the end the whole thing turned out to be less exciting. Above all, the music and the lyrics had little to do with each other.