Especially for hikers
Record: 514 mountain rescue missions in Tyrol in July
Last July, the Tyrolean mountain rescue teams hardly had a chance to catch their breath. The number of missions set a new record. And things continued in a similar vein on the first weekend in August.
The Tyrolean mountain rescuers were called out more often than ever before in July this year. The 514 missions also represent almost an all-time monthly record. In the same period last year, there were "only" 501 missions.
Almost reaching January figures
This year was also the month with the most operations since records began: a total of 527 operations were recorded in January 2024. This year's July is already in second place in the statistics.
Hikers as the main clientele
Hikers were the most frequent occupation of the mountain rescuers in July, with 45 percent of all call-outs involving hikers. Mountain bikers follow in second place with 19 percent.
Most accidents occurred after falls (28 percent). Medical emergencies account for 8 percent of the statistics.
Alpinists stuck
The Tyrolean mountain rescuers once again had their hands full on the first weekend in August. On Saturday, the Ehrwald mountain rescue team had to rescue two German alpinists from the Ehrwalder Sonnenspitze (2417 m). The Germans had got lost and were stuck.
The rescue team brought them down to the valley safely and unharmed. In general, the number of operations for people who are unable to get to and from the summit uninjured is increasing.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
