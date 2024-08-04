Big interview
Will Harry and Meghan drop another bombshell?
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will give their next big TV interview on Sunday - their 43rd birthday - in the afternoon. Are the royals in for a quake or will they just chat about the previously announced topic of cyberbullying? We can't wait to find out ...
Thematically, however, it is likely to be less upsetting than an initial announcement suggested. A first published trailer of the interview shows that the royal family can probably sit back and relax.
Insiders do not expect Meghan and Harry to drop another bombshell - but as we all know, you never know with the Suxxeses.
Presenter Jane Pauley's main topic will be online bullying and abuse. The two have long supported a project that helps parents who have lost their children to cyberbullying and abuse.
The "matured" relationship between the two is also said to be a topic in the interview recorded last week. In the past, she often clung to Harry, but this is now over. Now she keeps a little more distance and acts as an individual. Their children Archie (5) and Lilibet (3) will probably at least be mentioned, and it is hoped that fans will get to see a new photo of the two of them.
"Our children are young, they are three and five years old. They're amazing, but as parents you just want to protect them," Duchess Meghan said in a preview.
Parents as "first responders"
The internet simply offers too many flashpoints, as Prince Harry knows: "We've now reached a point where almost every parent has to be a first responder." But "even the best first aiders in the world wouldn't be able to spot the signs of a potential suicide. That's the scary thing about this," Harry said.
It is the first major interview since the scandalous TV interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.
Why juicy details are suspected
This caused a huge stir in 2021 when Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan accused the monarchy of racism. Princess Kate (42) was accused of being responsible for Meghan's tears shortly before her wedding. This interview triggered an unprecedented family rift that led to disappointment and estrangement.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
