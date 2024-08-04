Residence ban
Police stop Sellner’s reading in Germany
The police have stopped a reading by the Austrian right-wing extremist author Martin Sellner in the municipality of Neulingen in Baden-Württemberg - and banned him from Germany.
This was to prevent criminal offenses, according to a statement from the Pforzheim police headquarters. Sellner wrote that the police had "blown up" his reading and banned him from the entire town.
The police stated that there had already been a "constant and close exchange with the respective authorities and the cities and districts of the police headquarters" since the date of the event became known.
About Martin Sellner
Sellner was the head of the far-right Identitarian movement in Austria. He recently visited German cities to read from his book. His appearance in Saarbrücken on Thursday evening also kept the police busy: they are investigating him for a possible banned Hitler salute - which he is said to have shown at a counter-demonstration by "Omas gegen Rechts".
Ban handed out before the start of the event
In consultation with the municipality of Neulingen, a temporary ban was issued for the area of the municipality on the legal basis of the Baden-Württemberg Police Act. The ban had been handed out in the evening immediately after the start of the non-public meeting. Sellner then left the event room and complied with the order.
Demonstration proceeded peacefully
The police also announced that a registered assembly had taken place in Pforzheim city center in the late afternoon. This had been peaceful, with up to 70 people taking part.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
