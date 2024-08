No more at 21! Austria’s Grabowski calls it quits

"A drop in performance"

From 2022, after she finished school, the Burgenland native fell behind in terms of performance. Grabowski: "I really noticed when this double pressure to perform between school and sport dropped off, and since then I've had a drop in performance. I realized how much I missed this structure. I was so caught up in this rhythm that my mind was always working." She is now entering a new phase of her life. In terms of sport, however, she expressed interest in working in coaching, sports promotion or mentoring for talented athletes in the future.