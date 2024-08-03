“We’ve never done this before”

200 ladies from the Quelle department store played a major role

By the way: How did the name "Schürzenjäger" actually come about? "When it was still just the three of us playing music, we were invited by a landlady in Mayrhofen to play for 200 ladies from the Quelle department store at a coffee party in the afternoon. That was so much fun that she also hired us for a gig in the evening at the nightclub. There was a poster there: 'Today the Schürzenjäger are playing'. We asked the landlady who they were. She replied: 'You, of course! I saw you play today. You are real womanizers. And we've kept the name - to this day," laughs Eberharter Sr.