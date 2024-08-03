Schürzenjäger Open Air
“We’ve never done this before”
"Schürzenjägerzeit hamma heit!" was the motto once again yesterday in Finkenberg in Zillertal. Thousands of fans cheered tirelessly for their idols at the legendary open air. The "Tiroler Krone" was already invited to the band members' home at lunchtime.
The scenes when tens of thousands of Schürzenjäger fans caused a crazy traffic jam throughout the Zillertal all the way back to Rosenheim in the 90s are unforgettable. Everyone wanted to get to Finkenberg for the legendary open air. At peak times there were 100,000 (!) fans. Alfred Eberharter senior (72), founding member of the Schürzenjäger, confirms this.
The first Open Air took place at the beginning of the 80s. "Back then, we played on a wagon," he smiles. Over the years, more and more fans made the pilgrimage, awareness increased and success followed - the rest is history. "Nothing has ever changed, I've always remained the same and I'm still just as nervous before a performance as I was the first time," says Eberharter Sr.
"First make music, then eat and do homework"
His son, Alfred Eberharter junior, has experienced everything up close from an early age. "When I came home from school, I first played the piano or drums for two hours, only then did I eat lunch and do my homework. My priorities were already clear back then," he laughs. In 1998, his dream finally came true: he became a member of the Schürzenjäger. "I'll never forget our first performance together, it was amazing," says his dad.
The Schürzenjäger have also enjoyed success with their current formation. The band has been in the airplay charts in Austria for a year now - currently with three songs. "We've never managed that before," beams the father-son duo.
Simple recipe for success
The Schürzenjäger were officially founded in 1973. What is the recipe for success? "We are one of the few live bands still around. We've always made music that we like - and our fans feel that. We've stayed grounded because there's no reason to be arrogant. And we are grateful that people come from everywhere - this year even from Brazil, for example," the Eberharters list.
Presenter and support act rave
One person who knows the Schürzenjäger very well is Markus Steindl alias DJ Mox - he hosts the open air. "It was incredible when thousands of fans marched on foot from Mayrhofen to Finkenberg - a state of emergency for the 2,000-strong community. Nevertheless, everything was always informal," he explains, "above all the fact that they were always ahead of their time is what made the band stand out. Many felt offended by the songs - but these songs are still legendary hits today." The new formation also "fits together perfectly".
Alexander Eder, one of the support acts at the open air, also raves: "Everyone knows the Schürzenjäger songs. My dad used to crank up the 'Hochzeitsmarsch' on vacation. And it's great that the band is continuing with a new line-up. The 100,000 fans from back then will come together again over time."
200 ladies from the Quelle department store played a major role
By the way: How did the name "Schürzenjäger" actually come about? "When it was still just the three of us playing music, we were invited by a landlady in Mayrhofen to play for 200 ladies from the Quelle department store at a coffee party in the afternoon. That was so much fun that she also hired us for a gig in the evening at the nightclub. There was a poster there: 'Today the Schürzenjäger are playing'. We asked the landlady who they were. She replied: 'You, of course! I saw you play today. You are real womanizers. And we've kept the name - to this day," laughs Eberharter Sr.
